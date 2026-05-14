New statewide group to advocate for people with disabilities

Disability advocacy organizations partnered to form the statewide Indiana Disability Alliance. A partnership of eight organizations, the group met for the first time in April. It aims to advance policies that “promote independence, inclusion and opportunity for people with disabilities.”

Arc of Indiana C-E-O Kim Dodson said the idea for the alliance came from conversations with advocacy groups that provide service across the state. She said over the last year, she learned they all had similar concerns. The biggest being, what the future services for people with disabilities may look like.

"So really it came from a place of all of us wanting to make sure that we were working together with a unified voice to educate and inform decision makers at the state and federal level of home and community based services," she said.

Recently, The Arc Of Indiana lauded Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for his move to withdraw Indiana from the federal lawsuit Texas v Kennedy.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita joined the lawsuit in 20-24. It was filed by Texas and aims to end federal protections for people with gender dysphoria. Advocacy groups for people with disabilities feared the lawsuit could overturn Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

The Arc of Indiana’s Chief Legal Officer Tom Crishon said the non-profit was grateful to Rokita and his staff for the time they took to listen to the group’s concerns.

"I mean, I think that his decision to withdraw Indiana from the lawsuit means not only did he listen,” Crishon said. “But he really heard what those concerns were and made the decision to withdraw."

Dodson said a big concern is cuts to medicaid and medicare. She said the groups have also worked to raise awareness about the importance of home and community aid services. Dodson said these services are essential for people with disabilities to live full and independent lives.

"I hope that five years from now, we don’t have to defend the things we’re having to defend right now,” Dodson said. “Home and community aid services are the services that allow people with disabilities to live a life of value and respect of health and safety in a community of their choice."

The next meeting is scheduled for June 2.

Below are the statewide advocacy groups that make up the Indiana Disability Alliance.

Autism Society of Indiana

Courtney Wolley, Executive Director

Down Syndrome Indiana

Macy Pohl, Executive Director

FUSE

Sara Cummins, Executive Director

Independence Indiana, an association of Indiana Centers for Independent Living

John Guingrich, Chairperson

Indiana Family to Family (INF2F)

Holly Wheeler, Executive Director

Indiana Statewide Independent Living Council (INSILC)

Mike Foddrill, Executive Director

Self-Advocates of Indiana (SAI)

Erin McGuire, SAI President

The Arc of Indiana

Kim Dodson, CEO

Contact WFYI Morning Edition Newscaster and Reporter Barbara Anguiano at banguiano@wfyi.org