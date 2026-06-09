Ohio legislators introduce, could advance data center bill in 48 hours

Freshly drafted regulations of the data center industry have been released, and they could clear the Ohio General Assembly less than 48 hours after being introduced.

House Bill 646, which establishes a Data Center Study Commission, got a makeover in the Senate Energy Committee on Tuesday morning.

Under the new substitute bill, the current 100% sales tax break for data centers would decrease to between 50% and 75%. Facilities could secure that higher rate of 75% by locating projects on brownfields or by generating or securing power from off the grid.

Tax abatements, locally, are limited to 50% under HB 646.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio would also have to establish a data center rate class.

HB 646 will hear little testimony before it gets a vote.

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