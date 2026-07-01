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UCIS says protections remain for Haitian immigrants for now while waiting on lower courts

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published July 1, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT
In Springfield, hundreds turn out to support Haitian immigrants in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status (TPS). They rallied in the plaza behind City Hall hours after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down the ruling that gives the Trump Administration authority to end TPS for Haiti and Syria.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
In Springfield, hundreds turned out June 25 to support Haitian immigrants in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status (TPS). They rallied in the plaza behind City Hall hours after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down the ruling that gives the Trump Administration authority to end TPS for Haiti and Syria.

Protections for Haitian immigrants will temporarily remain in place.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in guidance posted July 1 that Haitian immigrants covered by Temporary Protected Status will keep their status and employment authorization, and their documentation will remain valid temporarily while waiting for lower court cases to align with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last week.

That 6-3 decision, which came out June 25, found that the Trump administration has full authority to end Temporary Protected Status.

TPS is the legal way more than 300,000 Haitians came to the U.S. The program has historically created a pathway for vetted immigrants to come to the U.S. from countries designated as unsafe because of violence or disasters.

An estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitians live in the Springfield area.
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. She focuses on editing and digital content.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder