Independence Day in the Tri-State

Many communities are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding or our nation this weekend. Here’s an incomplete list of some of the events, festivals, and parties.

There are at least four public readings of the Declaration of Independence locally:

July 2 — 1 p.m. Hamilton County Courthouse

July 4 — 9:30 a.m. Seasongood Pavilion in Eden Park

July 8 — 5:45 p.m. Delhi Towne Square Lawn Pavilion

July 11 — 11 a.m. Cincinnati Museum Center

Friday, July 3

Starting this weekend, Cincinnati Museum Center hosts a J.P. Ball and Alexander S. Thomas photography exhibit, and has the Holt broadside printing of the Declaration of Independence on display.

Middletown's Independence Day Festival is at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave, 4-11 p.m., with live music, skydiving, and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Mt. Washington Independence Day Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. starting at Mt. Washington School and ending at Stanberry Park, where the Red, White and Bluegrass festival continues until 9 p.m.

Florence's celebration is at Thomas More Stadium. Times have been adjusted because of the forecasted heat. At 6:00 p.m., the gates open with live music, and at 10 p.m. there are fireworks by Rozzi Fireworks.

What was the Newport Blast is now the Cincy Blast, which will span the Ohio River. This year the festivities start at 2 p.m. with a car show at Sawyer Point & Yeatman's Cove. Newport on the Levee will host live music through the afternoon, and at 10 p.m., there's a fireworks and drone show from Rozzis over the Ohio River.

Lights in Flight, in Dayton, OH, runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. A parade starts at noon at St. Clair Street/East Second Street, and ends at Monument Avenue/North Jefferson Street. Fireworks at Kettering Field end the day. Kettering Field is closed to the public and vehicle parking, but the fireworks will be visible from surrounding areas.

Saturday, July 4

Greendale, IN, starts the day with a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m., at Greendale Park. A fishing derby begins at 9 a.m. at Schnebelt Park. At 2 p.m., there's a kids' bike parade, followed by a 3 p.m. golf cart parade at Oakley Park. The day ends with live music and fireworks at dusk at the Beer Garden.

In Warren County, Franklin and Carlisle are celebrating with a parade that starts at 10 a.m. on Park Avenue, and continues across the bridge, ending at Community Park. That's where a festival starts at 5 p.m., including live music and fireworks.

The Middletown 4th of July Parade will step off at 10 a.m., beginning at Smith Park and traveling through downtown Middletown to Charles and Manchester.

Hamilton's parade starts at the Butler County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. and ends at Park Avenue and F Street. In the evening, there's a free concert at RiversEdge, followed by the annual Hamilton Firework Show.

The Northside Fourth of July Parade starts at noon and runs along Hamilton Avenue from Ashtree to Palm. It is followed by the Rock & Roll Carnival at Hoffner Park.

The 60th annual Ault Park Independence Day party starts at 11 a.m. and ends after fireworks at 10 p.m.

Red, White & Blue Ash is at Summit Park with live music, carnival rides, and fireworks from Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics. The festivities kick off at 3:30 p.m., live music starts at 6:00 p.m., and the fireworks will light up the night sky behind and from the Observation Tower at 10:00 p.m.

The Fort Thomas parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Highlands High School and travel south along the avenue, ending at the intersection of S. Fort Thomas Avenue and River Road. The party featuring a petting zoo, live music, and fireworks is in Tower Park starting at 5 p.m.

Kettering's festival runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Delco Park, with fireworks at the end.

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