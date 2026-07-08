Your questions answered about TPS, the Supreme Court and Haitians in Ohio

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Temporary Protected Status, more than 300,000 Haitians are facing the loss of immigration protections.

This includes an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 in the Springfield area, many who came to the country through the TPS program.

Here's what we know about some frequently asked questions.

What is Temporary Protected Status?

Created in 1990, Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, is a federal designation that lets vetted people from certain countries live and work legally in the United States when it's considered unsafe for them to return home due to armed conflict, natural disaster or other extraordinary conditions.

The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security decides which countries are designated and for how long.

The program has historically had bipartisan support prior to the Trump administration.



Why was TPS for Haiti ended?

The Trump administration moved in late 2025 to end Haiti's TPS designation, arguing the program was always meant to be temporary.

That decision was challenged in court, and a federal judge paused the termination in February while the lawsuit worked its way through the courts.

In court, Haitian plaintiffs argued it was not safe to return and racism motivated the decision.

However, on June 25, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the administration has the authority end TPS for Haiti and Syria. The court also rejected that the administration was motivated by race.

Writing for the court's conservatives, Justice Samuel Alito said that the TPS statute bars any court review of how the president and his Department of Homeland Security have used their authority to end TPS.

Does that mean protections ended immediately?

Not right away. In guidance reported July 1, 2026 , U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said that Haitian immigrants covered by Temporary Protected Status will keep their status and employment authorization, and their documentation will remain valid temporarily, while waiting for lower court cases to align with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision. The guidance extends employment authorization through July 10.

How many people does this affect?

The June 25 ruling affects roughly 330,000 people nationally that include mostly Haitians, with a smaller number of Syrians. The administration has now moved to terminate TPS for 10 countries, affecting more than a million people , with four remaining designations affecting those from Lebanon, El Salvador, Sudan and Ukraine set to expire later this year. One migration-policy analyst has raised the possibility that the year could end with effectively no one holding TPS.

Can TPS holders just apply for a green card instead?

For most people, no.

As immigration analysts told NPR, there is no TPS-to-green-card pathway , and asylum generally must be claimed within a year of arrival — a window that has long since closed for many. People who spent time in the U.S. without legal status before receiving TPS can be barred from returning for up to 10 years if they leave to apply, meaning many long-term holders have no realistic path to permanent status.

A case backlog compounds the problem. As the Ohio Newsroom reported in June , USCIS paused green-card approvals for applicants from certain countries, and a newer policy generally requires people temporarily in the U.S. to return home to apply, except in undefined "extraordinary circumstances."

What is the federal government telling people to do?

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin has said people covered by the TPS program should either apply for permanent legal status or leave the United States .

What does this mean for Springfield?

Springfield has one of Ohio's largest Haitian communities, and Gov. Mike DeWine has said area employers tell him Haitian workers are reliable and take jobs that would otherwise go unfilled.

Beyond the economy, community groups warn about the human toll . Leaders at the Haitian Support Center voiced fears of a local humanitarian crisis, noting that no local organization is financially prepared to absorb the fallout from large numbers of people losing their status at once.

What's next for the federal bill that would extend TPS for Haiti?

The U.S. House voted on in April to extend temporary protected status for Haitian migrants through 2029.

The vote was split 224-204, with 10 Republicans joining the Democrats in approving the resolution. The Republicans who voted in favor of the measure include Ohio Reps. Mike Carey and Mike Turner.

The bill is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate, where it faces an uphill battle against a Republican majority. If it does pass the Senate, the White House has said that Trump would veto the bill.

What should people with TPS do right now?