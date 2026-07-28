Amy Acton debuts her first ad for Ohio governor

The Democratic candidate for Ohio governor is out with her first ad, months after her Republican counterpart went on the airwaves with his.



Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton’s debut ad of the campaign talks about being homeless as a child.

“I think it was somewhere off Route 7. I was 12, and we were living in a tent,” the voiceover in the ad begins.



In the ad, Acton said her childhood experiences made her into a fighter. And she said she’s committed to lowering costs for Ohioans so everyone can get ahead.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and his PAC have been on the air since March. Ramaswamy’s campaign has featured ads that introduce him to Ohioans. But millions have been spent on ads by V-PAC: Victors Not Victims, the main super PAC that is backing Ramaswamy’s bid for governor. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who co-led President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Ramaswamy in the early days of 2025, contributed $5 million to V-PAC. The ads aired so far from V-PAC are very critical of Acton and have contained misleading content.

It’s hard to gauge the results of those negative ads and Acton’s lack of ads. But the Cook Political Report recently shifted the race from leaning Republican to a toss-up.

There is no information on how much Acton is spending on this first ad buy. It is also unknown if the ads are broadcast, cable, or digital ads.