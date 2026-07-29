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Child water safety: What Stewie the Duck (and the family that created him) want you to know

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 29, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT
A security guard stands by an outdoor swimming pool, June 23, 2026. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
Alberto Pezzali/AP
A security guard stands by an outdoor swimming pool, June 23, 2026. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

Kim and Stew Leonard, of the Stew Leonard’s Grocery Store chain in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, lost their son in a devastating drowning accident when he was a toddler.

The Leonards turned their grief into action, launching a charity, swim school, a song and advocacy work. They join host Robin Young for more on their tragedy and work to save families from their heartbreak.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom