What tight primary results between moderate, progressive Dems say about midterm voters

The Democratic Party is fracturing over how best to combat President Trump. Tuesday night’s primaries underscored just how closely divided party voters are over the issue.

Progressive Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan handily won her Minnesota Senate primary. Meanwhile, democratic socialist Francesca Hong narrowly lost her primary for governor across the border in Wisconsin.

Host Indira Lakshmanan breaks the results down with strategist Katrina Gamble, CEO of Sojourn Strategies, a progressive consulting firm.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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