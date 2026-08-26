President Trump approved a 'major disaster declaration' for 21 Indiana counties. What does that mean?

Indiana officials announced Tuesday night the state received a major disaster designation from the federal government.

Last week Gov. Mike Braun requested assistance for 54 counties after severe storms flooded homes and left thousands without power. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, approved less than half of that number — 21 total.

The major disaster declaration provides access to additional public and individual assistance. The move is broadly expected to bring millions of dollars to the state to support recovery efforts.

“Thank you, President Trump,” Braun said in a statement. “This critical support will help Hoosiers recovering from historic storms and flooding. We’re grateful for this partnership as we work to rebuild, recover, and help communities get back on their feet.”

These 21 counties will receive “individual” assistance — that means funding is unlocked for households and families impacted by disaster:

Carroll County

Dearborn County

Decatur County

Delaware County

Fayette County

Franklin County

Hamilton County

Hancock County

Henry County

Lake County

LaPorte County

Madison County

Marion County

Morgan County

Porter County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Rush County

Tipton County

Union County

Wayne County

These 11 counties qualified for “public” assistance — that means they can receive funds for emergency work and repairs on replacing disaster damaged facilities:

Delaware County

Fayette County

Franklin County

Hamilton County

Henry County

Lake County

LaPorte County

Madison County

Porter County

Tipton County

Wayne County

Counties not included in the initial list could be added at a later date, according to state officials.

Several Indiana lawmakers thanked President Trump on social media for the speedy approval.

“This federal assistance is much-needed and will strengthen ongoing local and state efforts,” Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind) wrote.

“This federal support will be critical for Hoosier families and communities across #IN05 impacted by historic flooding as we work to recover and rebuild,” Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind) said in a statement.

Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind) also posted to social media Tuesday night, saying he had a conversation with the president about federal aid.

“He was eager to do anything he could to help Indiana rebuild,” Banks said. “This will allow communities and families across our state to apply for much-needed federal assistance as they seek to rebuild.”

Both FEMA and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security are expected to provide guidance on next steps sometime this week.