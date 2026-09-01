The Moth is coming to Cincinnati. Could your story take the stage?

The Moth is bringing its Mainstage show to Cincinnati this November, and it’s looking for local storytellers.

So, what makes a great Moth story? Chloe Salmon, producer and director at The Moth, says it starts with focusing on a specific moment rather than trying to tell the story of an entire period of your life.

“There are a few ingredients that go into a great story. One that I always start with is specificity: be able to identify a moment within a specific event vs. a zoomed-out overview of many years that will give you a strong foundation to build upon!” Salmon explains.

“Another key ingredient is Change: from the beginning of the story to the end, you should be different in some way, whether that's big or small. And within that change, ask yourself: why is this a story only you can tell?”

The Moth Radio Hour program airs on 91.7 WVXU Sundays from noon to 1 p.m. with an encore broadcast on Thursdays at 11 p.m. The touring show will make a stop at Cincinnati’s Memorial Hall on November 5 and 6.

Local voices are an important part of The Moth’s Mainstage events.

Salmon notes, “At each Moth Mainstage event, we aim to include at least one storyteller from the area or someone with a deep connection to the city. This could be you!”

To be considered, submit a two-minute audio pitch through The Moth’s Pitchline no later than September 14.

“We listen to every pitch,” Salmon said, “and we are always excited to see representation from communities where we have upcoming events.”

Submit your story to The Moth Pitchline.⁠

