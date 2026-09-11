Global Cleveland's annual Welcoming Week aims to empower Northeast Ohio's immigrants

Global Cleveland is hosting its annual Welcoming Week, an event that aims to bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to strengthen connections and build a more inclusive Cleveland.

From Sept. 11-19, the organization is hosting several events throughout Northeast Ohio. The goal, according to President and CEO Joe Cimperman, is to affirm that everyone belongs, and to ensure international people can thrive in Northeast Ohio while helping the region grow.

"The demographics and the population in Cleveland have been on the decline for decades. But in 2022, for the first time, our entire region did a chin-up, and we got our chin above the bar, meaning we grew more than we lost. And the only reason for that growth was immigrants," Cimperman said.

This is the 10th year the nonprofit economic development organization has hosted the event, which connects international people, employers, educational institutions and communities with the goal of helping Northeast Ohio welcome, attract, support and retain global talent.

"When I hear international newcomers say, 'Thank you for seeing us. We appreciate you,' I say to them, thank you for coming here because our region will not survive without people who are making their homes here in Northeast Ohio," Cimperman said.

Some of the main events include panels to discuss the important role that immigration plays in neighborhoods, an International Job and Resource Fair, an informational meeting about Medicaid changes and a meeting with international diplomats and community leaders to highlight Cleveland's growing immigrant and refugee communities.

Cimperman said current initiatives by the federal government to reduce U.S. immigration numbers motivate his organization and the event. Cleveland's atmosphere for immigrants is very different from Washington's, he said, acknowledging that welcoming immigrants has never been easy. But the support he sees in Cleveland is stronger than those calling for immigrants to leave.

"What I want people to know is that we are together," Cimperman said. "And the only way that we get through these really challenging times are by doing it together."