Central State students will vote in Xenia after annexation changes polling location

In past elections, Central State University students voted across the street on the campus of Wilberforce University.

However, on Sept. 24, the city of Xenia annexed the main campus of Central State, prompting a change in the polling location for the students for the upcoming election.

Tracy Smith, the Greene County Board of Elections director, said students and anyone else who lives on campus will vote in the midterm election inside the city’s limit at Xenia Grace Chapel. It's about six miles down the road.

"Central State was in precinct 354, which is a township precinct. If they'd like us to come out, we'll even take out absentee applications to the college and they can get set up for absentee voting," Smith said. "Next year, we'll make a Xenia city precinct 324. That'll be Central State's precinct, brand new."

According to Smith, his team had to quickly get approval from its board and from the Secretary of State to ensure Central State students vote in the correct precinct. His office has notified more than 617 Central State individuals. Smith said the biggest challenge is arranging transportation for students to get to Xenia Grace Chapel.

Those who vote early will go to the Greene County Board of Election on Ledbetter Road in Xenia.

