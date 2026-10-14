Becca Costello named WVXU assistant news director

CINCINNATI, OH – October 14, 2026 — Cincinnati Public Radio has named Becca Costello the new Assistant News Director of 91.7 WVXU. Costello, who has been covering local government for WVXU since early 2021, is known for her in-depth reporting, creative storytelling and ability to make complicated issues easier to understand.

In her new role, Costello will help lead the newsroom’s daily coverage, work closely with reporters and develop new ideas and projects.

“Becca is an outstanding journalist who brings curiosity, creativity and incredible attention to detail to everything she does,” said Vice President of News Maryanne Zeleznik. “She has a real gift for making local government stories interesting and easy to follow. Whether she’s reporting on a complex issue or creating engaging video content, Becca is always thinking about how to connect with our audience. I’m excited to see her bring that same energy and creativity to this new role.”

For Costello, the promotion is an opportunity to take on a new challenge while continuing to help people stay informed and connected to their community.

“I’m forever grateful for the nearly six years I spent reporting on local government for WVXU, and excited to bring what I’ve learned into this new role,” Costello said. “It’s an honor to work with a team of talented reporters, editors and producers who all share a dedication to free and fair journalism for Greater Cincinnati.”

Throughout her time at WVXU, Costello has shown a commitment to creative storytelling and audience engagement. Beyond her reporting on Cincinnati City Hall, she launched the City Government 101 newsletter to help readers better understand how local government works and how its decisions affect their everyday lives.

Costello also co-created and co-hosted the Backed Up podcast with Cincinnati Public Radio Podcast Coordinator Ella Rowen. From developing the concept to bringing the podcast to life, the project showcased her creativity, collaboration and ability to take an idea from start to finish. The podcast gained national attention, earning recognition from NPR’s Science Friday and Weekend All Things Considered, as well as The Atlantic.

Costello has officially stepped into her new role as Assistant News Director.

About Cincinnati Public Radio

Cincinnati Public Radio, Inc. is the non-profit media organization home to 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB (local news, NPR, BBC) and 90.9 WGUC (classical music and the arts). The organization is Cincinnati-based and operated by a volunteer Board of Directors. Along with the on-air stations, CPR has streaming music options, including jazz and two local alternative stations, Radio Artifact and Inhailer Radio.

Media Contact: Jenell Walton, Vice President of Content

Phone: (513) 419-7102

Email: jwalton@cinradio.org