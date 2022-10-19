Your culture fix for Oct. 19-25

With BLINK in the rearview mirror, there is a lot of making up for lost time this week. No rest for the curious — there’s a lot of cool stuff to sample.

Saturday-Wednesday, Oct. 22-26

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, “Healing & Understanding: We Are One” | Various venues. 513-723-1102.

DETAILS: Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds from the City of Cincinnati, administered through ArtsWave, the CCO in partnership with the Thomas More University music program (CCO assistant conductor Daniel Parsley is a faculty member) has created this music and art festival exploring race and justice. Artist-in-residence Michael Thompson will create a visual art work over the five-days to be revealed during the final event.

Oct. 22, 12:30 p.m. “Untold Mary Lou Williams”: Musicologist Tammy Kernodle on the music and untold stories of composer Mary Lou Williams. (Art Academy of Cincinnati)

on the music and untold stories of composer Mary Lou Williams. (Art Academy of Cincinnati) Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m. “Accelerating Music”: Miles Wilson-Toliver , artistic director for the Voices of Hartford, and Kick Lee, executive director for the Cincinnati Music Accelerator on equitable training and community support for professional musicians. (Art Academy of Cincinnati)

, artistic director for the Voices of Hartford, and Kick Lee, executive director for the Cincinnati Music Accelerator on equitable training and community support for professional musicians. (Art Academy of Cincinnati) Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m. “Black Joy”: The CSO’s Tiffany Cooper and Boychoir director Jason Alexander Holmes in discussion about “Black Joy” in the arts. (virtual)

and Boychoir director in discussion about “Black Joy” in the arts. (virtual) Oct. 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Self guided tours of Freedom Center complemented by pop-up performances (National Underground Freedom Center)

Oct. 24, noon. “Equitable Access & Engagement of our Youth in the Arts”: Arreon A. Harley-Emerson , president and CEO for Equity Sings and chair of the American Choral Directors Association Diversity Initiatives Committee, on equitable access and engagement of our youth for careers in the arts. (Art Academy of Cincinnati)

, president and CEO for Equity Sings and chair of the American Choral Directors Association Diversity Initiatives Committee, on equitable access and engagement of our youth for careers in the arts. (Art Academy of Cincinnati) Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. “Equity, Community & Inclusion in the Arts”: A conversation on equity, community, and inclusion in the arts will be led by Miles Wilson-Toliver . The Voices of Hartford perform. (Nostalgia Wine Bar)

. The Voices of Hartford perform. (Nostalgia Wine Bar) Oct. 25, 3:30 p.m. “Two Sides of the Same Coin: Socially Conscious Repertoire”: Composer B.E. Boykin and conductor Jason Alexander Holmes on the integration of social justice for music in the classroom, concert hall and community. (virtual)

and conductor on the integration of social justice for music in the classroom, concert hall and community. (virtual) Oct. 25, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m. “Black Women Composers”: Dr. Jillian Harrison-Jones , music director of MUSE (blaCk Coffee Lounge, downtown & Esoteric Brewing, Walnut Hills)

, music director of MUSE (blaCk Coffee Lounge, downtown & Esoteric Brewing, Walnut Hills) Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. “We Are One” closing performance led by Daniel Parsley: Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Thomas More University Choirs, Cincinnati Boychoir, Cincinnati Youth Choir, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s Classical Roots Community Chorus, Classical Roots, MUSE and Voices of Hartford (Christ Church Cathedral)

