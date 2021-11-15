The search is underway for a new Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent

The Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent search process is in the recruitment stage. The job is officially posted and the district is receiving applications.

Board members provided an update on the search for the district's new superintendent on Monday. In September, the board selected Alma Advisory Group to assist in creating a transparent search process guided with input from the community.

More than 200 parents, students, teachers, and community leaders have participated in 40 meetings during the search process. Roughly 3,600 people participated in the search group's survey.

The results indicate a shared desire for the next superintendent to be an effective communicator who understands the needs of the district. Board President Carolyn Jones says they've set very high standards for the job.

"The person who gets this job is going to be the person who wants to be here and they're going to demonstrate that they want to be here by staying here because we have a lot of work to do and we're hoping that the person who comes here will roll up their sleeves, jump right in, and stay for the duration," Jones says.

While Jones says it would be great to identify the next superintendent by the end of the year, the time frame for selection is between the end of December and Feb. 1.

The search is nationwide. When asked about concerns parents have about someone outside of Cincinnati assuming the position, board member Ben Lindy says there's pros and cons.

"There's such power for someone who knows Cincinnati well and can speak to its incredible diversity and its different kinds of needs," Lindy says. "I also think there's such power in someone who has seen other parts of the country and seen different things that work and make a difference for kids."

Earlier this month, three new board members were elected to begin serving in January. Board member Eve Bolton says they will be involved with the discussions in selecting a new superintendent.

In May, Tianay Amat was appointed to serve as interim superintendent after Laura Mitchell resigned to become president and CEO of Beech Acres Parenting Center.

