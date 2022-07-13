© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Education

The ACLU wants more mental health professionals and fewer police in CPS schools

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published July 13, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT
rows of empty school desks
Mche Lee
/
Unsplash

The ACLU of Ohio says Cincinnati Public Schools "perpetuates harm and reinforces the school-to-prison pipeline," with racially disparate discipline.

Three groups are making bold claims based on data they received from public records requests filed with both the Cincinnati Police Department and Cincinnati Public Schools.

The ACLU of Ohio, Young Activists Coalition (YAC) and the ACLU Campaign for Smart Justice say the information shows school resource officers in the CPS district “administer racially disparate discipline perpetuating harm and reinforcing the school-to-prison pipeline.”

Findings for the 2021-2022 school year show CPS Black students are:

  • 21 times more likely to be put in an Alternative Placement Center
  • six times more likely to receive out-of-school suspension
  • eight times more likely to be expelled without instruction
  • five times more likely to face emergency removal

“The data confirms that Cincinnati Public Schools’ discipline scheme and policing program has horrific effects on the well-being of students,” says the ACLU. “Removing children from the learning environment is yet another way that Black, brown and disabled children are funneled into negative interactions with law enforcement at a young age.”

The ACLU of Ohio also released polling showing that most parents and recent graduates it surveyed (400 people) don’t support the contract between CPS and the Cincinnati Police Department and want reform. Parents were interviewed.

Forty-six percent of parents and 41% of recent graduates trust police in schools, but 52% of parents and 58% of recent grads were either neutral or distrustful of police in schools.

Fifty-three percent of parents and 65% of recent graduates do not support the current contract between CPS and CPD.

Forty-five percent of parents and 60% of recent graduates want to modify the contract to reform the use of force guidelines, training and accountability.

Changes the groups want

  • Renegotiation of the CPD-CPS contract
  • Less police involvement
  • Hiring of more counselors and mental health professionals

This is not a new problem, says the president of YAC, Bella Gordo. “For the past two years, YAC has continually made the district aware of the vastly racially disparate discipline within our schools through direct appeals, protests and many other methods.

“We will not rest until the district fully commits to anti-racism through the replacement of exclusionary discipline with restorative practices and the ending of the relationship between the Cincinnati Police Department and Cincinnati Public Schools," she says.

The ACLU says it is hopeful CPS will make changes, pointing to Superintendent Iranetta Wright’s background in restorative practices in Detroit.

CPS is reviewing the data and plans to respond accordingly.

