CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright resigns

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright is resigning.

School Board President Eve Bolton announced Wright's resignation at the start of the Board's public meeting Wednesday evening after the Board met in executive session.

"We would like to express our gratitude to Superintendent Iranetta Wright for her efforts to move our district forward and to improve our students' outcomes," Bolton said. "We wish her well in her future endeavors."

Wright's resignation comes shortly after the six unions representing employees at CPS held votes of no confidence in the superintendent. Five of the six unions said Monday their members approved the votes unanimously.

RELATED: Cincinnati teachers union takes vote of no confidence in superintendent amid budget cuts

Union leaders claim Wright has mishandled district funds and ignored employee recommendations as CPS works to close a multi-million dollar budget gap brought on by the loss of pandemic emergency relief funding. The unions also say during her two-year tenure, Wright had created an environment of intimidation and fear.

Wright has pushed back against these claims, saying she has met with union leaders and has considered their suggestions.

Not all Board members were in support of her resignation. Ben Lindy, who served as Board president when Wright was selected for the top job in 2022, says his fellow members rushed into a bad decision.

"The slimmest possible majority is choosing to push out our superintendent despite the progress we're seeing, with no plan for what happens next in the middle of a budget crisis," Lindy said. "What happens next is going to be bad."

RELATED: Cincinnati Public School unions explain votes of no confidence in superintendent

Lindy then presented a motion to not accept Wright's resignation but after some discussion, the motion failed. The Board's newest member, Kendra Mapp, was the only one to support Lindy's motion. Every other member voted to accept Wright's resignation.

"We are being reactionary with our decisions instead of being responsive," Mapp told the Board. "We do not have a closed budget; we do not have a succession plan; we're not considering what's in the best interest of our students. All of these things are very concerning."

Though some spoke in support of the superintendent, President Bolton told the Board Wright had already accepted a settlement deal and reversing course was unlikely.

Board Member Kareem Moffett says even though the choice to ask for Wright's resignation amid budget cuts isn't the best timing, it still the right move.

"The needs of our students have been the exact reason we have taken the time to do what we have done," Moffett said.

The Board says it will look to appoint an interim superintendent.

Superintendent Wright did not attend Wednesday's public meeting. The board says her last official day will be Monday, May 20.