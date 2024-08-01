CPS Board appoints its newest member

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint its newest member James Crosset.

Crosset is a retired CFO for Mesa Industries Inc. and former director of business affairs for the University of Cincinnati's College of Law.

He was selected from a pool of nearly 20 candidates who applied to fill the open seat left by former Board member Mike Moroski, who resigned last month to focus on his job as executive director at Hamilton County's Human Services Chamber.

Following Moroski's resignation, CPS held an open application period which saw CPS parents, local principals, educators, and a former school board candidate from last year's election, among others, apply for the role.

The Board says it interviewed many of the candidates this week before landing on Crosset to fill the seat.

Several Board members, including member Brandon Craig, said they were impressed by the candidates who applied and how invested they were in the school district during the interview process.

"I think it's a testament to how much people love our district; how much people have passion for the students, the staff, the faculty," Craig said. "I was just really impressed by a number of folks and it didn't make the choice any easier."

CPS says Crosset has accepted the appointment and will be officially sworn in at the Board's next meeting Monday, Aug. 5.

Crosset will serve the remainder of Moroski's term, which is set to expire at the end of 2025. If he chooses, Crosset can can run to extend his stint on the Board in the November 2025 election.