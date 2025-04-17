Miami University students and faculty rally on campus for higher education

A group at Miami University, led by the school's faculty union and student association, held a demonstration on campus Thursday as part of a day of action for higher education. The demonstration was one of many held around the country on the same day to speak out against mounting pressure on universities to scrap diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and comply with federal efforts targeting international students.

In Ohio, Senate Bill 1 — which eliminates DEI programs and limits what Republican legislators say is liberal bias at universities — was recently signed into law.

At the federal level, the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights has opened investigations into dozens of universities over their DEI programs and accusations of antisemitism related to student-led protests against the Israeli government.

Additionally, international students across the country and at least a few dozen at schools in Ohio have had their visas revoked under the Trump administration, seemingly without an explanation.

'It's not the same school'

Theresa Kulbaga from the Faculty Alliance of Miami says schools like Miami are being compelled by the state and federal government to comply with new laws and orders that conflict with their duty to do what's best for staff and students.

"Miami University is likely responding to those state and national pressures with some decisions that are going to decimate its liberal education mission," she told WVXU.

Miami University has not publicly commented on the fate of its DEI programs and initiatives, but a few weeks ago, following the signing of Senate Bill 1, said it has started evaluating the changes it needs to make.

Since then, references to diversity, equity, and inclusion have been removed from the university's website, and DEI centers and programs within several of Miami's colleges have been renamed and rebranded.

A spokesperson for Miami did not respond when asked if any international student visas had been revoked. Miami says it will comply with all local, state, and federal laws and regulations.

Third-year student and member of the Miami Ohio Student Association Pixie Menezes says these external pressures have already changed the university and she worries the trend will continue.

"It's really heartbreaking," she said. "I am not in the same school that I was in my freshman year."

Menezes was encouraged by Thursday's demonstration and wants to see more students use their voice. She says international students are under attack and fearful of retaliation by the government if they speak out, so students like her need to step up.

"I was born here. I don't have the risk of being deported. Having those privileges and being a middle-class person that allows me to take these risks," Menezes said.

At the end of March, Miami said it would launch a legislative information page on its website, but that page doesn't appear to be live yet. A webpage for Miami's International Student Scholar Services was updated a few days ago with information about visas, international travel, and interacting with law enforcement.

