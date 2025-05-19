CPS Board approves 10-year renewal levy for November ballot

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to put a 10-year renewal tax levy on the Nov. 2025 ballot.

The renewal is set to bring in $48 million annually for Cincinnati Public Schools. Voters approved five-year versions of the levy twice before, most recently in 2020 with an overwhelming margin — 70% voting in favor.

During a meeting in early May, board members made a case for renewing the existing levy rather than opting for a substitute levy that would raise more funds for the district, but also raise taxes.

"I've given up on the whole substitute, even though that would mean some additional revenue," Vice President Eve Bolton said. "It's not enough revenue to risk this thing failing."

Board member Ben Lindy also signaled support for the renewal, pointing out the need to retain the $48 million the district receives annually from the tax.

"I'm really worried about putting any of that funding at risk, because I don't know what we'd do without it," he said.

Southwest Ohio public school districts have struggled to get support from voters in recent elections. During the May 6 primary, more than half of the proposed local school levy and bond issues failed.

The CPS levy will be on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

