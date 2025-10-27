The local efforts to address the aviation workforce shortage

Air traffic controllers and TSA officers across the country are working without pay as the federal government shutdown continues. The moment is straining employees and highlights a longstanding issue in the aviation industry: a lack of workers.

Jayme Frederick, assistant chief pilot instructor for Sporty's Academy and program coordinator for UC Clermont Aviation, says the shortage isn't just impacting air traffic controllers and TSA — it's industry-wide.

Frederick says one of the keys to addressing the lack of workers is education and exposure. While there are aviation programs out there, some students may not be aware of the opportunities in the industry before choosing other career paths after graduating high school. An early start can be crucial in the air traffic control field, which has strict age limits.

"You have to be younger than 31 to start that program," Frederick told WVXU. "Their mandatory retirement age is around 55, 56, which in a high-stress environment, I can totally see why."

Additionally, drawing new demographics into the industry will help address long-term issues. She says aviation is a male-dominated industry, especially in areas with the greatest workforce needs, so a focus on recruiting young women could make a big difference.

"Pilots altogether, just about 5.5 percent are women," she said. "If you look at the maintenance side of the women's demographic, it's like 2.5 percent."

Beyond recruiting and exposure, finances can be a barrier for some, which is why some communities are investing in aviation training at the high school level.

While the technical school Butler Tech has had an aviation program for years, the school is preparing for a major expansion. Butler Tech, Butler County commissioners, JobsOhio, and the city of Middletown have invested a combined $15 million to construct the new Butler Tech Middletown Aviation Center, located at the Middletown Airport.

Zack Carreon / WVXU Construction on the Butler Tech Middletown Aviation Center is scheduled for completion early next year.

Currently, Butler Tech's aviation program works out of a classroom space at the airport and has about 80 high school juniors and seniors enrolled.

Students can take courses in aviation maintenance, piloting, engineering, airport management, and air traffic control, all before they graduate high school.

Aviation School Principal Adam Snoddy says it's an affordable way for students to either enter parts of the industry or enroll in higher education aviation programs with a head start, allowing them to spend less time and money at school.

"While they're with us, they can gain much of that foundational knowledge and the skills and the certifications. A lot of that can happen, and it doesn't come with the additional tuition," he told WVXU.

Snoddy says once the new center opens, the program can expand to offer around 150 students hands-on experience in the school's own airport hangar and flight simulators, all in one place, to earn FAA-recognized certifications and college credit.

Construction on Butler Tech's center is expected to be complete by Feb. 2026, and Snoddy predicts staff and students will move into the building before the end of the spring semester.

Read more:

