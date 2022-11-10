Notice something nutty? Great Parks of Hamilton County is rebranding

Perhaps you've noticed a new acorn logo on social media or while visiting a Hamilton County park. Great Parks of Hamilton County is slowly moving away from its blue and green bird logo introduced in 2013.

"The acorn is our new brand identity," confirms Todd Palmeter, Great Parks CEO.

He says the brand strategy process started more than a year ago, coming on the heels of the park district's comprehensive master planning process. The process was also influenced by increased park usage spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Then (with) the successful passage of the '21 levy, it's almost like we wanted to plant a new seed and there's nothing more metaphorical than an acorn as a seed of change or a seed of growth."

The black and white acorn logo comes with the tag line "Find Your Wild." Palmeter says this is the first time the park district has had a tag line. It will be used as a basis for future events and campaigns "because 'Find Your Wild' is an individual expression for each of us to find your wild in your own way in our parks and preserves."

The acorn, Palmeter believes, is a strong image that will become a standalone icon. Along with "Find Your Wild," he says people may notice more references to the shorter "Great Parks" rather than "Great Parks of Hamilton County."

"We've broken down the acorn in pieces," says Palmeter. "If you look at the middle of the acorn, you could interpret it as hills, waves of water, (and) tree tops."

The logo is already being used on social media, some marketing materials, promotions, and at events. Though the main color scheme is black and white, it can be manipulated to fit different color palates or events when used as an overlap to a photograph, for example, like in the following promotional image for the upcoming Holidays at the Farm at Parky's Farm in Winton Woods.

Cost and timeline

The good news for the cost-conscious, Palmeter says, is a lot of the funding for changing out things like park signage is already budgeted. He did not put a price tag on the overall initiative. The re-branding process has been in the works for several years as part of the master plan, he notes.

Current park signage is overdue to be replaced. He says the current signs were installed as temporary replacements in 2013. Funding for the new signs is part of a 10-year capital budget. They'll be installed throughout 2023.

He says the district also held off on ordering new uniforms until the new logo was in place. Those new uniforms will begin showing up this winter.

The full changeover won't be immediate. Palmeter says the focus is more on the message than the image.

"We're going to start with a 'Find Your Winter Wild' campaign because we want to be known as four-season friendly. We don't want people to go away from the parks when it's cold outside. There's plenty to do when it's cold outside."

Bye Bye Birdie

The park's blue and green bird and waterway logo was adopted in 2013 when the Hamilton County Park District changed its name to Great Parks of Hamilton County. The aim of the logo was to unify the park system, then-executive director Jack Sutton told WVXU.

"Visually (the bird) represents that we're a conservation agency. We preserve land resources, water resources and wildlife resources," Sutton said. "And a bird migrates all over those areas."

Palmeter says the bird, however, wasn't part of an overall branding strategy.

"The intent was the bird was supposed to become part of our brand, but really it was just a new logo and the new name. The bird could have been interpreted as a bird or a leaf or water and that brand was never built upon."

Palmeter took the helm in May 2019. With a new leadership team in place, he says the time felt right to rebrand, "and we went through a process and had an, honestly, really easy time arriving at the acorn being the most logical choice for a conservation based agency."

