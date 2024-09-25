Nonprofit launches free solar education program for southern Ohio

Federal incentives are encouraging some Ohioans to go solar. But between tax credits and roof assessments, getting the pieces in place to make the switch isn't necessarily easy.

Solar United Neighbors designed a free course to simplify the process.

The national nonprofit recently launched its “Ready, Set, Solar!” educational program for homeowners and small businesses in southern Ohio. The eight-week, online course provides people with information about rooftop solar installation — one email at a time.

Ohio Program Director Tristan Rader says the organization started the program now because of the federal government’s large climate investments in the state.

“There's all these different resources coming down the pike because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and because of the Inflation Reduction Act that we really want to make sure that folks can connect with,” Rader said.

Using rooftop solar panels to power homes with the sun, rather than fossil fuels, emits less planet-warming carbon, according to the independent U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Rader says it can also save people money on energy costs.

“It's a great way to sort of insulate yourself from the volatile energy markets,” Rader said. “If you have solar on your roof, you've already paid for that generation capacity; you've already paid for that energy essentially by buying that solar array.”

Solar United Neighbors’ educational program starts with information about how solar energy works, options for financing, and available incentives. Each following week, participants get an email covering the “next step” – finding an installer, reviewing proposals and preparing for installation.

Rader says anyone considering residential solar should be aware of scams.

"If somebody's knocking on your door, odds are, that's not a company that's legitimate," Rader said. "Door-to-door sales in solar happen to be very predatory, and if you do think it's something you're interested in, you know absolutely you must read all the fine print. Do not sign any documents the day they show up."

Communications Associate Reilly Henson says the nonprofit is vendor-neutral, meaning it does not endorse particular solar installer companies.

Henson says Ready, Set, Solar! seeks to make more information accessible to more people.

“There's a community aspect as well, where people get to join an online community of folks who are also part of their program in southern Ohio, going through the same things, asking some of the same questions,” Henson said. “It makes the process of going solar feel much less like a solo endeavor.”

Solar United Neighbors has worked with southern Ohio cities in the past, establishing solar cooperatives in Cincinnati and Dayton.

The organization is hosting an online information session about the Ready, Set, Solar! program Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.