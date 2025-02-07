Bird flu reported in several Kentucky counties, including Kenton

Avian influenza has been detected in wild birds in 10 Kentucky counties, including in a dead Canada goose in Kenton.

John Brunjes is the migratory bird program coordinator at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. He says many of the infected waterfowl died after the cold spell a few weeks ago.

“The new findings are basically birds that were stressed by the weather and the disease, and it killed them,” Brunjes said.

Cases of bird flu are rising around the U.S., primarily in commercial poultry and cattle operations. The USDA reports more than 9 million chickens in Ohio have contracted the virus in the last 30 days. No cases have been recorded in Kentucky flocks this year.

Wild birds are widely impacted by the ongoing outbreak, too. A study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution estimates millions have been infected and died from avian influenza over the past several years.

Brunjes says the disease poses little risk to humans currently. But, people should still take precautions.

“If you see a sick or dying bird, do not go handle it — just contact us,” Brunjes said. "Let us know it's there."

Infected birds spread the virus through their saliva, mucus and feces.

Provided / Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources

How are pets impacted?

Pets, including cats and dogs, can get the virus through contact with infected birds.

“The biggest thing is, don't let your pets eat dead or dying birds right now, because it could potentially kill a dog or a cat if it's eating carcasses of a sick bird,” Brunjes said.

He says if your pet does end up with a dead bird in its mouth, remove it and tell the vet. If you have to handle the animal, wear gloves and a mask, then wash your hands afterwards.

Is it OK to keep bird feeders up?

Avian influenza is not usually transmitted from waterfowl to songbirds and other feeder birds. So, Brunjes says there’s no recommendation to take your feeder down at this point.

“Right now, like anytime, keep your feeders clean,” Brunjes says.

How can I report dead birds?

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife asks people to report wild birds exhibiting the following:

swimming in circles

incoordination

lethargy

unwillingness to fly

head tremors

You can call the department at 1-800-858-1549 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Or, you can file a report online.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife asks people to report sightings of dead birds in groups of more than six by calling 1-800-945-3543.