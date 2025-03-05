Allergy season is getting longer because of climate change. Here's what that means for Cincinnati

Allergy season is starting earlier — and lasting longer — as climate change heats up cities across the U.S.

A new analysis by nonprofit Climate Central found Cincinnati’s freeze-free growing season has gotten nearly two weeks longer since 1970.

That means plants have more time to grow and release allergy-inducing pollen.

Ahmad Sedaghat is a University of Cincinnati professor of otolaryngology and doctor. He says as allergy season now extends through half of the year, he’s seeing a shift from people experiencing seasonal to more perennial allergies in the Tri-State.

“In the past, we'd have very discreet allergy seasons, where the trees bloom in the spring, the grass blooms in the summertime, and the weeds bloom in the fall. Now everything's blending more and more together,” Sedaghat said.

What does this mean for your health?

While spring allergy season usually starts in March, more warm weather earlier in the year means people might begin experiencing symptoms in February, or even January, Sedaghat says.

“Patients are impacted in terms of their ability to do work, to do their normal day-to-day activities, their energy level, their ability to get a good night's sleep, which then also trickles down to their ability to do work later on, and their quality of life,” Sedaghat said.

People who suffer from allergies often have congestion, itchy eyes, and coughing. Sneezing and fatigue also are common symptoms.

How to cope

Seasonal allergies are treatable.

“We sort of get used to the idea that having nasal symptoms is just a part of living in the Ohio River Valley, and that doesn't really have to be the case,” Sedaghat said.

Sedaghat says allergy medications like antihistamines are generally well tolerated, and can provide relief from seasonal symptoms.

“Patients really just need to be really consistent with using those medications on a day-to-day basis,” Sedaghat said.

If you think you’re suffering from allergies year-round, you can ask your physician about taking a daily allergy pill.

Sedaghat also recommends learning what you’re allergic to, which can be done through testing. If you’re allergic to pollen, for example, you can then check pollen counters, and try to stay indoors when the count is particularly high.

