New tool shows cyclists safest routes for biking around Cincinnati

Cincinnati has released a new tool for cyclists looking for the safest routes around the city.

The city's new interactive bike network map shows all completed and planned bicycle infrastructure in the city limits. That includes bike lanes, shared-use bike paths and protected bike lanes — where a dedicated lane for cyclists is separated from automobile traffic by a barrier of some kind.

The map also shows planned bike infrastructure, including expanded routes through Downtown, the West End, Walnut Hills and into the West Side.

Those planned expansions aren't the only ones that could be underway. Others that have yet to receive full funding aren't shown on the map yet. There are efforts to create an entire network of paths and bike lanes that would connect many areas of the city called the CROWN.

Cyclists looking to link up with bike infrastructure outside the city limits can find information about bike paths and lanes via sites maintained by the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Council of Governments and from infrastructure advocates Tri-State Trails.

