Officials outline plans to connect Cincinnati's bike infrastructure

Right now, biking around Cincinnati can be a bit disjointed. One minute, you're on a bike path or in a protected bike lane. The next, you're right out on a busy street.

But a City Council committee on Tuesday heard plans both short and long-term to make biking safer and more seamless.

Some of those projects, like an extension of the Central Parkway bike lane, are slated to begin construction this year.

Right now, the Central Parkway bike lane starts right around Plum Street and ends at Marshall Street near Camp Washington. But city officials say they'll break ground later this year on an expansion that will take it from Marshall to where the parkway ends at Ludlow Avenue.

Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering Director John Brazina told Council there's still a $500,000 funding gap that needs to be filled before the project can be completed. But he believes DOTE can move money around within its budget and apply for grants to fully fund the lane extension.

There are also plans to build a bike lane at the other end of Central Parkway as it passes between Downtown and Over-the-Rhine, from Plum Street to Eggleston Avenue. That could happen next year. There are two different options DOTE is currently looking at for that portion of the lane — either on one side of the parkway or on both sides. Councilmember Mark Jeffries says he supports whichever allows for a fully protected lane.

"That's in the heart of the city," he says. "It would be awesome to have that be a really nice protected lane. And if that means it's on one side for cost-savings, I think that's a cost worth examining."

Other plans, like a potential bike lane along Gilbert Avenue, are further out and need questions about funding answered. But Tri-State Trails Director Wade Johnston says they're just as important.

"This would link up the Wasson Way trail to Downtown," Johnston said. "From a biking perspective, I think Gilbert is the most pleasant uphill ride of the hills. There's plenty of room to do it."

The city plans to add more portions to Wasson Way to bring it from Evanston into Uptown soon as well, something Johnston says will connect a number of residential neighborhoods to Uptown, the city's major employment center.

The city is also looking even further ahead, thinking about projects like a potential bike path that could connect the Mill Creek Greenway trail as it passes through Northside with a new trail that would go all the way to College Hill on an old railroad right of way. And city transportation officials are looking to connect the West Side to the coming Western Hills Viaduct replacement via bike infrastructure as well.

Cincinnati DOTE Director Brazina presented maps showing the city's year-by-year goals building out its biking and walking network, as well as the funding gaps that need to be filled each year to make those goals happen.

"It's really starting to come together," Brazina said. "Once these projects get completed, you'll be able to get from the West Side all the way to the Little Miami Scenic Trail, all on our trail network."