Dispose of your large waste items at the first 'Don't Dump the Nati' event of 2026 on Friday

Friday morning is the first of nine events where Cincinnati residents can drop off large waste items like furniture, construction debris, and tires.

"Don't Dump the 'Nati" is a program from Keep Cincinnati Beautiful aimed at reducing illegal dumping and litter; the program collected over a million pounds of waste last year.

It started a few years ago as a pilot program.

"It's a completely free event," said KCB Environmental Services and Green Space Director Alistair Probst. "Bring your unwanted items and recycle or dispose of them for free during our event hours."

This year, the events are being held in Queensgate. It's limited to people who live in the city of Cincinnati, since it's funded in part by the city.

"Please bring a form of identification," Probst said. "We will be checking your address to see if your residence fall within the city limits."

What can you drop off?

Check KCB's Waste Disposal Guide for resources on donating, composting, recycling, and otherwise disposing of your unwanted items.

Accepted at Don't Dump the 'Nati events:



General trash

Electronic waste

Old furniture

Scrap metal

Yard waste

Construction debris

Tires (limit 10 per vehicle per event)

Not accepted at Don't Dump the 'Nati events:



Biohazards

Hazardous chemicals

Oil

Compressed gas cannisters

Refrigerant containing items (i.e., fridge or air conditioner)

Check the Don't Dump the Nati FAQ for more detailed information about what is and is not accepted.

Where and when can you drop off waste?

Don't Dump the 'Nati events in 2026 will be held at 841 West Sixth Street in Queensgate.

Events are generally held on the last Friday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from March to November, with a few exceptions.

Note: dates are subject to change; please check the Keep Cincinnati Beautiful website for possible changes.

Friday, March 27

Friday, April 24

Friday, May 22 (TBD - check website to confirm)

(TBD - check website to confirm) Friday, June 26

Friday, July 31

Friday, August 28

Friday, September 25

Friday, October 30

Friday, November 20 (not the last Friday of the month)



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