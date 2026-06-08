1st Cincinnati Climate Week showcases environmental solutions

The first Cincinnati Climate Week is underway.

Regional environmental group Green Umbrella is presenting the celebration of climate solutions and sustainability in Greater Cincinnati from June 8-14. It features more than 50 events, including a tour of the solar array powering Fairfield's wastewater treatment plant, an Ohio River cleanup and workshops on local air quality. Many of the events are free.

“This week is an opportunity to really showcase all the great climate solutions that are happening in our region, and to bring this to a broader audience, so that... people all across the region can tap into and know about and get involved in the work that's happening locally,” says Director of Engagement and Strategic Partnerships Charlie Gonzalez.

The week is anchored by the annual Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit in Sharonville on Friday, which is expecting nearly 700 attendees. Gonzalez says the idea for Cincinnati Climate Week came from wanting to expand on that one-day conference.

Gonzalez tells WVXU the week’s focus on local is key, as the federal government pulls back funding for projects meant to address the harmful effects of climate change and loosens environmental regulations.

“When we talk about the current landscape that we find ourselves in, it's that much more important that we are coming together to build community around local solutions and investing in the organizations and the projects that are going to make our communities better,” Gonzalez said.

Cities around the world host Climate Weeks to bring people together to work on addressing climate change. Some of the largest are in New York City and San Francisco.

“They did start in larger cities, usually on the coasts,” Gonzalez says. “But Climate Week is not just for the coasts anymore.”

You can find a full schedule for Cincinnati Climate Week and ways to participate at cincinnaticlimateweek.org.

Green Umbrella is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

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