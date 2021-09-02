© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Lincoln Heights To Celebrate Diamond Jubilee With Parade, Festival This Weekend

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published September 2, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT
Lincoln Heights banner
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
The Village of Lincoln Heights was incorporated in 1946.

Lincoln Heights is celebrating 75 years as a village with a two-day festival this weekend. Lincoln Heights was incorporated in 1946 as the first African American self-governing community north of the Mason-Dixon line.

Vice Mayor Jeannie Stinson says there's a lot to celebrate.

"It's our time to shine again," Stinson said. "That's what I think that our forefathers are saying — it is our time to shine again."

Events this weekend kick off with a parade Saturday at 10 a.m. on Lindy Avenue. Festivities on both days include food trucks, games and tournaments, rides, a zipline, Build-a-Bear workshop, mini golf and bounce houses.

A balloon artist and juggler will perform between 1-3 p.m. Saturday. A stunt show featuring the "Wheel of Death" is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

A concert with Natural Onyx and the Love Lock Connection is scheduled for Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

Sunday will feature a church service at 10 a.m. with Pastor Michael Pearl at New Day Church, meeting at the St. Monica's Rec Center.

A concert featuring Kisshiyah is set for Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m.

You can find WVXU at a booth with other vendors Saturday, collecting stories from residents as part of our community storytelling initiative Round the Corner.

