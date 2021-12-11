© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Over 56,000 without power in Kentucky, 13,000 in Indiana, following Friday storm

91.7 WVXU | By WCPO
Published December 11, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST
thunder storm
Pixabay
/

After severe storms hit the Tri-State early Saturday morning, around 13,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in Indiana while 400 were without power in the Cincinnati area, including Northern Kentucky.

Over 56,000 were without power in Kentucky after four tornadoes hit the state, the worst in Mayfield, Ky., which killed at least 50 people, with the number expected to grow between 70-100. Beshear has declared a State of Emergency and has asked President Biden for an emergency declaration from the federal government.

MORE FROM WCPO: Gov. Beshear says tornado event worst in state history

During a 5 a.m. press conference on Saturday, Beshear said emergency crews were already headed to Western Kentucky to assist in rescuing people trapped in buildings. He said crews were also on their way to help clear debris and restore power. Many of the outages were due to a major tornado that hit Mayfield in Graves County.

You can keep track of the Duke Energy area outage map here.

This article first appeared on WCPO. For more like this, visit wcpo.com.

WCPO
WCPO-TV is a news partner of Cincinnati Public Radio.
See stories by WCPO