The Children's Home and St. Aloysius, 2 behavioral health nonprofits, to merge

Two long-serving behavioral health nonprofits are merging. St. Aloysius and The Children's Home will become Best Point Education and Behavioral Health.

In a statement, the agencies report their combined history equates to 347 years of service — St. Aloysius dates to 1832 and The Children's Home was founded in 1864.

The Children's Home President and CEO John Banchy will lead the joint organization.

"The decision comes after more than a year of deliberate and meticulous planning that kept in mind the best interests of our colleagues, the children and families entrusted to us, and the long-term strength of both organizations," says Banchy in the release.

St. Aloysius' now former executive director, Linda Hart, adds, "By joining our teams and resources, we are immediately able to serve more children and families. We also can build on the collective strengths of both of our programs to expand and improve client outcomes."

Hart will serve as chief integration and growth officer.

Best Point Education and Behavioral Health expects to serve more than 18,000 children and families, and employ more than 600 people.

The new name is meant to reflect on the "mission to help lead children and families to the best point in their lives and to offer a single, best point for transformational services to Greater Cincinnati's most vulnerable populations."

In addition to education and behavioral supports, Best Point provides therapeutic and autism services. It offers community-based services as well as more than 30 campus locations.