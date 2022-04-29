© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Despite age differences and a debilitating illness, one family will run the Flying Pig together

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published April 29, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT
An older white man wears shorts, a tank top and a race bib while standing next to his wife.
Mary Soller
/
Courtesy
His daughter says Dick Soller didn't get active until after he retired from Procter & Gamble and after that was all in. He competed frequently in the Senior Olympics with his wife Jean at his side. She has Alzheimer's now and will do the 10K with Dick, with the help of her daughter.

Northbend’s Dick Soller didn’t do his first marathon until he was 80 years old. He’s now 95 and plans to run in the Flying Pig 10K on Saturday. His daughter says her dad may not do the entire race because he was hospitalized for three days last week. Plenty of people might think the fact that he is competing at all is amazing.

Daughter Mary Soller says her dad only became physically active after he retired from Procter & Gamble. For years, he has competed in the track and field events at the Senior Olympics. Wife Jean was always at his side cheering.

Mary is also a runner and didn’t want to leave her mother, who now has Alzheimer’s, on the sidelines. She contacted the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati to find out the best mode of travel for her mom.

Jean.jpg
Mary Soller
/
Jean Soller will ride Saturday in the 10K, pushed by her daughter Mary.

Soller found just the right thing. “I researched and looked at a piece of equipment that is actually — you would look at it and think it’s for a child, for jogging, for running — but it’s made for a person with disabilities,” she says.

Mary hopes to bring attention to Alzheimer's research for her mom and is raising money for the cause.

Tags

Local News Latest NewsFlying Pig MarathonAlzheimer's
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
