Avian flu has flown the coop. Birds flock back outside at Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo says its birds are returning to their outdoor exhibits. They were moved indoors in late April as a precautionary measure when a case of avian flu was reported within 35 miles of the zoo.

"We're happy to say that we have started moving birds outside for the season and accessing birds outside for the season," says Jenny Gainer, curator of birds. "We have not seen an avian influenza case anywhere within 100 miles of Cincinnati since mid-April."

Gainer says the birds starting moving back outside within the last week. The Wings of Wonder and other bird experiences have also reopened.

She says no birds at the Cincinnati Zoo contracted avian flu.

As WVXU previously reported, the avian flu outbreak started on the East Coast and spread west. It can cause a variety of symptoms, including nasal discharge, weakness and diarrhea. It's mainly spread by migratory and shorebirds.

According to NPR, "Birds shed the virus through their droppings and nasal discharge. Experts say it can be spread through contaminated equipment, clothing, boots and vehicles carrying supplies. Research has shown that small birds that squeeze into zoo exhibits or buildings can also spread the flu, and that mice can even track it inside.