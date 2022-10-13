BLINK has a lot to see and do. Here are some suggestions on what to prioritize

The executive director of BLINK says he's looking forward to all the exhibits during the four-night light and art festival. But Justin Brookhart says there are a few that really stand out, including an international collaboration with local connections.

“There is an Australian-based projection artist named Wendy Yu,” he says. “Wendy is based out of Sydney, Australia, and Wendy’s work, if you look it up, you’ll see she really captures dance and movement and the athleticism of dance performers and projects them onto large-scale buildings to show off that movement through color.”

Brookhart says they were able to connect Yu with Elementz, the non-profit arts and culture group. He says she did motion-capture work with Elementz dancers for her display. It'll be at 4th and Main, in Downtown Cincinnati.

BLINK exhibits stretch from Covington's 7th Street to Hanna Park near Findlay Market. At The Banks, there's an exhibit called "Together," that Brookhart says caught his attention.

“I kind of liken the Together project to the Rainbow Bridge that some people saw in 2019 — this incredibly symbolic and meaningful moment of coming together. I’m really excited for that local and international collaboration as well.”

Together is a sculpture of giant hands forming an invisible heart, with projection mapping on it. It’s presented by OGE Design Group and Ish.

Bill Rinehart / WVXU ElectriFi, in the set-up stages at Fountain Square.

Murals, sculptures, the drone show and projection mapping will get much of the attention, but Brookhart says there are other elements.

He says BLINK is also one of the biggest music festivals in the region. “I think it's close to over 100 acts across six different music stages. A combination of local and regional performers are going to be adding the vibrancy of the weekend experience. Everywhere you walk around you’re going to hear and see local music.”

There's live music at Fountain Square and Court Street in the Downtown zone, at The Banks, in Washington and Ziegler parks in Over-the-Rhine, in Hanna Park near Findlay Market, and on the Covington stage, at Park Place and Scott Boulevard.