Water advisory in effect for parts of the I-75 corridor until 8 p.m. Wednesday

A water main break near Central Parkway on Tuesday has Greater Cincinnati Water Works advising customers along a swath of I-75 to boil their water before using it.

The advisory is in effect for a section of the city near the I-75 corridor and will remain in effect until Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. It includes the following boundaries:

North Boundary – Interstate 74

South Boundary – Mehring Way/River Road

East Boundary – Central Parkway/Plum Street

West Boundary – State Street/Beekman Street

According to GCWW, affected communities include:

West End

Camp Washington

Lower Price Hill

South Fairmont

North Fairmont

South Cumminsville

Millvale

Over-the-Rhine

Queensgate

Courtesy / GCWW, Google A Google map of the area affected by the boil water advisory.

The city says the advisory is precautionary.

What to do if you live or work in a water advisory area

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends taking the following steps to make sure your water is drinkable and to reduce possible lead exposure:

