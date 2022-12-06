© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Water advisory in effect for parts of the I-75 corridor until 8 p.m. Wednesday

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart,
Jennifer Merritt
Published December 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST
central parkway water main break
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
Greater Cincinnati Water Works trucks on Central Parkway Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, following a water main break in the area.

A water main break near Central Parkway on Tuesday has Greater Cincinnati Water Works advising customers along a swath of I-75 to boil their water before using it.

The advisory is in effect for a section of the city near the I-75 corridor and will remain in effect until Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. It includes the following boundaries:

  • North Boundary – Interstate 74
  • South Boundary – Mehring Way/River Road
  • East Boundary – Central Parkway/Plum Street
  • West Boundary – State Street/Beekman Street

According to GCWW, affected communities include:

  • West End
  • Camp Washington
  • Lower Price Hill
  • South Fairmont
  • North Fairmont
  • South Cumminsville
  • Millvale
  • Over-the-Rhine
  • Queensgate
BWA-Break.png
Courtesy
/
GCWW, Google
A Google map of the area affected by the boil water advisory.

The city says the advisory is precautionary.

What to do if you live or work in a water advisory area

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends taking the following steps to make sure your water is drinkable and to reduce possible lead exposure:

  • If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until it is noticeably cooler.
  • Let the water run through all taps for at least three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.
  • Use cold water for cooking, drinking and preparing baby formula.
  • Boiling water will not reduce lead, but it will kill germs that could make you sick.
  • Clean or replace your faucet filter/aerator regularly.
Tags
Local News Greater Cincinnati Water Works
Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio in markets including Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Dayton, Ohio; and most recently as senior correspondent and anchor for Cincinnati’s WLW-AM.
See stories by Bill Rinehart
Jennifer Merritt
Jennifer Merritt brings 20 years of "tra-digital" journalism experience to WVXU, having served in various digital roles for such legacy publications as InStyle and Parade, as well as start-ups like Levo League and iVillage. She helped these outlets earn several awards, including MIN's 2015 Digital Team of the Year. She graduated from Rutgers University with a journalism major and English minor and has continued her education with professional development classes through the Poynter Institute, Columbia University and PMJA. Before moving to Cincinnati from New York in 2016, she vowed her son would always call it "soda" and not "pop." She has so far been successful in this endeavor.
See stories by Jennifer Merritt