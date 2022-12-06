Water advisory in effect for parts of the I-75 corridor until 8 p.m. Wednesday
A water main break near Central Parkway on Tuesday has Greater Cincinnati Water Works advising customers along a swath of I-75 to boil their water before using it.
The advisory is in effect for a section of the city near the I-75 corridor and will remain in effect until Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. It includes the following boundaries:
- North Boundary – Interstate 74
- South Boundary – Mehring Way/River Road
- East Boundary – Central Parkway/Plum Street
- West Boundary – State Street/Beekman Street
According to GCWW, affected communities include:
- West End
- Camp Washington
- Lower Price Hill
- South Fairmont
- North Fairmont
- South Cumminsville
- Millvale
- Over-the-Rhine
- Queensgate
The city says the advisory is precautionary.
What to do if you live or work in a water advisory area
The Environmental Protection Agency recommends taking the following steps to make sure your water is drinkable and to reduce possible lead exposure:
- If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until it is noticeably cooler.
- Let the water run through all taps for at least three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.
- Use cold water for cooking, drinking and preparing baby formula.
- Boiling water will not reduce lead, but it will kill germs that could make you sick.
- Clean or replace your faucet filter/aerator regularly.