Some funeral details are available following Friday's fatal wreck in North College Hill

The families of two men killed Friday are preparing to bury their loved ones. A public funeral and procession are set for Thursday for Springfield Township Police Officer Tim Unwin. Homegoing services are pending for North College Hill resident William Dunson.

Unwin and Dunson died in an early morning crash while Unwin was responding to an officer needs assistance call from another jurisdiction. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley says he's met with both families.

"What struck me in each of these meetings is that Mr. Dunson's family (is) not only grieving for their beloved William, but they also expressed their condolences and support for our police department and Officer Unwin's family. When I met with Officer Unwin's family, they were also extremely concerned about Mr. Dunson's family," he said during a news conference.

RELATED: Two dead including Springfield Township police officer in early morning crash

A fund has been established to help the Dunson family with funeral and related expenses.

Tana Weingartner / WVXU Condolence books for William Dunson and Tim Unwin are placed inside the public lobby of the Springfield Township Police Department.

Bley says many Springfield Township officers know the Dunson family.

"Mr. Dunson was a good man, a loving husband, a wonderful father, and an asset to his church and the community. He and his wife, Erica, have four children and this would have been their 27th wedding anniversary. Today (April 3) would have been William's 51st birthday."

He adds the Unwin family is asking that Dunson be remembered during Unwin's visitation on Wednesday. A public visitation from 5-8 p.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Home will follow a private mass for family and members of the Springfield Township and Hamilton police departments and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

A public funeral service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Home. It will be followed by a funeral procession to Arlington Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. The procession will proceed from Spring Grove Ave, turning north on Winton Road, then turning west on Compton Road to the cemetery.

Tana Weingartner / WVXU A decorated police SUV sits along Compton Road outside the Springfield Township Police Department.

"Officer Unwin was a great police officer because he was an amazing person. Our community was lucky that he chose to serve the citizens of Springfield Township. No matter the length of time you knew Officer Unwin, he left a lasting impression, mostly because of his infectious smile. The Springfield Township Police Department is thankful to his family for sharing him with us the past two years," Bley concluded.

Unwin is the first Springfield Township police officer to die in the line of duty since the department formed in 1964.