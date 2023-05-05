Fresh, low-cost fruit and vegetables are available for Greater Cincinnati seniors

Low income seniors can get coupons for fresh fruits and vegetables at some farmers markets thanks to a USDA program. Paula Smith with the Council on Aging says the nutrition program provides $50 coupons to those who qualify.

Smith says older adults may not always have easy access to fresh food.

"It could be because of their income. It could be because of where they live," she says. "A lot of times we see older adults having to make difficult decisions between buying their medications or getting those fresh fruits and veggies when they're at the store."

RELATED: Ohio SNAP recipients have options after emergency benefits end

There's an enrollment session Saturday, May 6, at the Price Hill Recreation Center, from noon to 3 pm, with more sessions scheduled.

In order to qualify, someone must:



live in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton or Warren counties

be age 60 or older

have an annual household income less than 185% of the poverty level (max annual income of $26,973 for one‐person household or $36,482 for two‐person household)

Smith says each eligible person in a household may apply

"Seniors Farmers Market Program has been in our region since 2022 and it's been growing ever since. Last year, we served about 2,300 older adults through the program," she says. "And this year we have the capacity to serve about 3,200 older adults."

RELATED: Freestore Foodbank to get $2 million from Hamilton County

Smith says there are about two dozen farmers markets and roadside stands in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren counties participating, and the Council is looking to sign up more.

