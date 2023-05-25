The 35th Black Family Reunion will celebrate Black History and focus on the future of the community

The Black Family Reunion will return to Cincinnati this summer for its 35th year.

The long-running event's Executive Director Tracey Artis says the annual celebration has been able to outlast similar events in other cities because of a combined effort from businesses, local government and the Black community itself.

"Thirty-five years ago, 26 cities had the Black Family Reunion. We're one of the only original groups left. Rockford, Illinois, has a Black Family Reunion and Atlanta is bringing theirs back," Artis said.

This year's theme is "Proud & Powerful" to represent the strength of the Black family in all of its forms.

Artis says this theme holds special importance because it inspired the Black Family Reunion's founder Dorothy Height to start the event decades ago.

"When Dr. Height started the Black Family Reunion it was because she heard a journalist say the Black family was becoming extinct," Artis said. "She wasn't going to rest until she found that journalist to make sure she shared with him that it may be a grandmother raising her grandchildren, it may be two sisters raising their children. The family unit may look different, but it's still a family."

The four-day celebration will bring back popular events like the annual parade and live performances at Sawyer Point. It will also welcome new activities like the college tour program, which will take young students to visit local universities to meet with staff and get them excited about higher education.

Artis says this along with the return of the Black History tour will leave attendees inspired and motivated.

"We believe in education. We want, when the weekend is over with, for people to have more knowledge so they'll have more options," Artis told members of the media Thursday.

The Black Family reunion will start Thursday, Aug. 17, and conclude Sunday, Aug. 20.

Event Schedule:

Thursday, August 17

Job Fair

Duke Energy Convention Center

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

BFR Speaks Series

Keynote Speaker: Jamaul Bryant

Corinthian Baptist Church

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Open Seating, Free of Charge

Friday, August 18

Heritage Breakfast

Keynote Speaker: Joe Mallory

Fountain Square

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Historic Tour of Black Cincinnati

Tour will leave at 11 a.m. immediately following the Heritage Breakfast from Fountain Square with transportation provided.

Tour is free & open to the public

Saturday, August 19

BRF Parade

Grand Marshall: Ozie Davis, III

Avondale Town Center

Registration/Staging : 8:00 a.m.

Parade: 10AM - 12PM EST

Urban Concert 2023

Sawyer Point Park

Special Guest: Kelly Price

Performing @ 6 p.m. - P&G Main Stage

The park is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.