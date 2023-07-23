CPD officer attacked with own Taser, baton at Sawyer Point Park, FOP president says

A CPD officer has been hospitalized after being attacked and beaten at Sawyer Point Park early Sunday morning, said Dan Hils, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Just after 7 a.m., CPD officers responded to the park near the tennis courts for a man exposing himself, CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

Hils said the responding officer, who has not been identified, was immediately attacked upon arrival. During the assault, Hils said the officer was beaten with his baton, tased several times with his own Taser and the suspect also tried to "gouge the officer's eyes out."

