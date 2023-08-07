Cincinnati ranks as 5th best place to do hybrid work

Many think the hybrid workforce is here to stay. Companies pivoted to a mix of in-office and at-home work after being fully remote during COVID.

The Cincinnati Business Courier spoke to some of the largest companies in June 2022 and found most were implementing a hybrid return to office format.

A new study of 70 cities by the real estate website CommercialSearch.com lists Cincinnati as the fifth best for hybrid work.

It looked at data like the number of hybrid jobs, broadband coverage, housing affordability and quality of life.

When combining all those factors, Cincinnati came in fifth, behind Atlanta, St. Louis, Tampa and Pittsburgh. Cincinnati was first for high-speed Internet coverage at 63%. The average commute in Cincinnati is just 22 minutes; that's fourth in the nation.

CommercialSearch.com also points out open desk workspace in Cincinnati has a median price of $100 a month — also good. And in the second quarter, the number of hybrid job listings for every 100,000 residents in Cincinnati was one of the 10 highest among the cities compared.

