Kings Island announces new coaster, kids' area expansion for 2024

Construction is expected to begin this fall on new additions to the kids' zone at Kings Island. The park says next season there will be a new adventure play space called Camp Snoopy, featuring a new roller coaster.

What is now Planet Snoopy will soon be Camp Snoopy with a play area for so-called "beagle scouts" filled with camping equipment to explore and climb through. There's also a new roller coaster called "Snoopy's Soap Box Racers." It will be the amusement park's first family boomerang coaster, that races riders both forward and backward on the same track. Kings Island says this will be the fifth roller coaster made just for kids and families.

"Camp Snoopy is just what families visiting Kings Island have been looking for," said Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island. "We've designed this new immersive area to feel like a day at camp where families can spend time with each other in a variety of ways, from the thrill of a new coaster to exploring and relaxing in the great outdoors with their favorite Peanuts characters."

The changes will be ready for next season.