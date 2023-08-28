Want to reduce stereotypes? Get out of your neighborhood, Cincinnati violinist urges

A Cincinnati Black violinist who performs bluegrass and other genres is using his music and a new documentary to bring people together.

Preston Bell Charles III seems to develop a fan base no matter where he goes. On Aug. 19, he performed at the Western & Southern Open and one member of the audience picked up Charles's tip jar on the stage and started passing it around.

After his performance, the musician was excited to tell WVXU about his ArtsWave funded documentary. The film, Divided Roots: Seeing Is Believing, introduces people to the different neighborhoods in Cincinnati, while his music is playing in the background.

The documentary is part of the ArtsWave "Truth and Healing" artist showcase. Other artists are displayed through Sept. 10 at the Freedom Center. Artswave interviewed him to find out the idea behind his film.

Charles says it's important to get out of your own neighborhood. "Really, people getting to know each other reduces stereotypes," he says. "People in the city are very helpful, but they don't know how their help can be utilized. And also, when people don't know what's outside of their neighborhood, they end up locking themselves into a mental, physiological — almost like a prison."

ArtsWave's Kathy Debrosse is a fan of Charles, who has benefited from a number of different grants. "Preston has been on many a street corner, just enlivening neighborhoods. And even in my old neighborhood of OTR I've had the blessing of being able to walk my dog and stop by and listen to great music."

