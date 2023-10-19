Own a Kia? This weekend is your chance for a free anti-theft software upgrade

It's well documented how easy it is to steal cars made by Kia. Now, the automaker is doing something to keep it from happening, and right here in Greater Cincinnati.

On Oct. 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kia owners can take their cars to the Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe to visit a mobile clinic where technicians will be on hand to install an anti-theft software upgrade. The clinic is free, and a release says the upgrade should take about 30 minutes.

The upgrade is designed to restrict the operation of the vehicle's ignition system should someone try to operate the car without the owner's key — a method of car theft that's been popularized on social media.

No appointment is necessary, but you do need to confirm if your car is eligible for the upgrade by entering your vehicle's VIN number on this website.

Kia and Hyundai — which has experienced similar theft problems with its vehicles — in May settled a class-action lawsuit worth about $200 million over vehicles made between 2011 and 2022. Those vehicles have a traditional "insert-and-turn" steel key ignition system that apparently makes cars easy to steal.

To further prevent the risk of theft, Kia recommends parking in well-lit areas or near security cameras, closing all windows, and locking your vehicle every time you walk away from it. Do not leave your keys/fob or valuables in your vehicle, and do not leave the immediate area while your vehicle is running, they advise.