Kenton County voters have more flexibility with voting centers

Kenton County is rather unique among Northern Kentucky counties when it comes to Election Day. County Clerk Gabrielle Summe says voters can cast a ballot at any of the 38 polling locations.

"If you have to have a pre-printed ballot, you have to go to your assigned location," she explains. "But if you choose to use the express vote, which is just a touch-screen, you can go any of those locations that is most convenient for you."

Summe says it gives voters a lot of flexibility.

"If they are having issues getting home in time, and they have to drive all the way out to Villa Hills or Taylor Mill, they can stop at any of the locations in Covington, and they can vote."

Summe says the voting centers started after the pandemic, and allow voters to use touchscreens to call up the ballot from their specific precinct. She says it makes voting not only more convenient, but more efficient.

"Not only does it help with flexibility, but it also helps if there were lines or if there some kind of issues with a particular facility, I could easily redirect all those people to another location and still get their precinct-specific ballots."

Boone and Campbell counties don't follow the voting center model. Their voters have to go to their assigned precincts.

Polls are open Tuesday in Kentucky from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.