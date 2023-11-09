Film productions could return to Cincinnati area now that Hollywood strikes are ending

Hollywood studios and the actors' guild have reached a tentative agreement that would end a nearly four month long strike. That's good news for Cincinnati's burgeoning film community, according to Kristen Schlotman. She's the executive director of Film Cincinnati, which lobbies for and helps coordinate local productions. Schlotman says with the actors headed back to work, producers can start lining up schedules again.

"There's going to be a lot of work coming out of Hollywood in the next six to 12 months," she says. "That work is going to look for places to film and find homes. And that's what it means for Film Cincinnati — we're going to be actively reaching out and attracting these projects to our area."

Schlotman says she'll have a better idea of the next production in the area after the first of the year.

She says the productions that received an Ohio tax credit will not lose it because of the strike.

"It's hard to say if we'll have the same projects that were pending, or if we'll have different projects, if that makes sense," she says. "Because when so much time lapses for studios, people's schedules change and priorities change. An actress might have gotten married, or someone might be now nine months pregnant. There's just so many things along that timeline that you need to have align."

Schlotman says studios and production companies will be setting up new shooting schedules, and rescheduling delayed work. She says the strike sidelined hundreds of local people in the industry.

"There are hundreds of people that have been out of work because of these strikes. It's not just employing 50 to 100 people. It's employing several hundred people on the crew side of things, and several hundred people in front of the camera. We've created over 3,000 full time jobs in the last two years, according to the last UC economic study."

Schlotman says having local full-time professionals makes the area more attractive to filmmakers.

The release of at least one film shot in Cincinnati has been delayed because of the strike. The Bike Riders doesn't have a release date yet. Schlotman says a gangster movie shot in Cincinnati, Wise Guys, has been renamed Alto Knights, and will be released next November.

