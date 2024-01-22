Summerfair will return to same location in 2024, despite Coney Island closure

Summerfair will return this year, and to the same location. The weekend art festival will again be at the former Coney Island amusement park, now renamed Riverbend Park. Managing Director Jayne Utter says the name change is about the only change from their point of view.

"MEMI, as everyone knows, has purchased the Coney property. They reached out to us to please still have our event with them, and we are more than happy to be there."

Coney Island is now closed, and will be redeveloped into a concert venue. The new covered, outdoor amphitheater is expected to open in the spring of 2026.

"We're going to start working on next year as soon as this fair is over and we know more about their construction," Utter says. "As far as we know at this point, we will still be there. We might have to move things around a little bit, but nothing that's going to deter us from having our event there."

Utter says artist applications are open for this summer's Summerfair May 31 through June 2.

