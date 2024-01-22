© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Summerfair will return to same location in 2024, despite Coney Island closure

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published January 22, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST
Madison Schmidt
/
Summerfair Facebook

Summerfair will return this year, and to the same location. The weekend art festival will again be at the former Coney Island amusement park, now renamed Riverbend Park. Managing Director Jayne Utter says the name change is about the only change from their point of view.

"MEMI, as everyone knows, has purchased the Coney property. They reached out to us to please still have our event with them, and we are more than happy to be there."

Coney Island is now closed, and will be redeveloped into a concert venue. The new covered, outdoor amphitheater is expected to open in the spring of 2026.

"We're going to start working on next year as soon as this fair is over and we know more about their construction," Utter says. "As far as we know at this point, we will still be there. We might have to move things around a little bit, but nothing that's going to deter us from having our event there."

Utter says artist applications are open for this summer's Summerfair May 31 through June 2.

Cincinnati Public Radio is media partner for Summerfair. Riverbend is a financial supporter of CPR.
Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
