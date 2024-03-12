GE Aerospace to make upgrades in Ohio as transition to standalone company nears completion

GE Aerospace says it's investing $650 million at its manufacturing sites and supplier partners in 14 states. The company says that includes $64.2 million in Evendale, $18.2 million in West Chester and $25 million in Peebles.

How will it be spent locally?

Evendale: upgraded machines, additional hoists and new specialized tooling to increase engine production and assembly; some building modernization and upgrades of test cells.

West Chester: new additive manufacturing machines; new tooling and equipment for building widebody aircraft engines and military helicopter engines.

Peebles: additional equipment, smart test cell upgrades, and specialized tooling for testing and developing widebody, narrowbody and regional aircraft engines; some building upgrades.

What the execs are saying

The Chairman and CEO of GE, and CEO of GE Aerospace, Lawrence Culp, says the investments are part of the company's "next chapter," and will support "cutting-edge equipment and safety enhancements" that will help the company meet its customers' needs.

Dave Groth, assembly and test leader for the GE Aerospace Evendale campus, adds, "These significant investments make it possible for us to meet our customers' current demand while we continue developing the next generation of technologies and engines they will need in the future. This comes at a great time and provides a solid foundation as GE Aerospace begins a new chapter as an independent company."



Standing alone

The investment announcement comes as GE Aerospace is nearing completion on its separation from parent company, GE. GE Aerospace is slated to officially become separate April 2.

GE announced in July 2022 that GE Aviation would rebrand as GE Aerospace. The move was part of a plan announced in 2021 to separate the 130-year-old company into three separate entities: GE Healthcare, GE Vernova — which encompasses the portfolio of energy businesses — and GE Aviation, deemed GE Aerospace the following year.

