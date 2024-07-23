New park in Westwood lands state funding

A new park in Westwood just landed $1.25 million from the state of Ohio.

Great Parks of Hamilton County announced Tuesday it's receiving the allocation in the state's capital budget. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will administer the funding.

The land off Werk Road previously belonged to the Greenacres Foundation. Great Parks acquired it in 2021 using a Clean Ohio Conservation Grant. In addition to the state funding, Great Parks Forever also received a $3 million donation from the Farmer Family Foundation for the effort.

Provided Final plans for Great Parks land on Werk Road in Westwood

RELATED: Great Parks releases master plan for new Westwood park

The park has been open to pedestrians since April 2022, but the parks system is in the process of a master plan project that will eventually add a greenhouse, trails, boardwalks, an accessible treehouse and other amenities. The total project is expected to cost about $18 million.

Great Parks says planning involved significant community input. Work on the park could take up to seven years.