Great Parks releases master plan for new Westwood park

The finalized master plan for Great Parks' newest park envisions a "highly accessible" urban greenspace offering nature-based recreation and education.

The master plan comes after several years of planning and public discussion about how to develop the 22-acre former Gamble estate on Werk Road in Westwood.

"Our master plan has really all improvements that we heard from the community that we want to implement in the park," says Todd Palmeter, CEO of Great Parks. "It's everything from basics such as parking and road circulation, the entire trail plan, natural area restoration, and probably one of the biggest portions is restoration of the existing buildings, which we would use for public space, predominantly for programming and education."

The as-yet-unnamed park will be the 22nd in the Great Parks network. The property opened to the public in April 2022 but remains largely undeveloped. Great Parks will continue to maintain the park with mowed paths and pedestrian-only access while preparations for construction begin. The park is slated to remain open during the improvements.

The plan includes trails — the most requested item during community feedback sessions, according to Palmeter — parking, natural playscapes, refurbishment of existing buildings, an accessible treehouse, community gathering and interpretive/learning spaces in the old carriage house, a greenhouse, wetlands, all-season restrooms, and vehicle access and parking.

You can view the master plan on the Great Parks website.

Palmeter says the plan will be implemented in four phases and take about seven years to complete. The first phase involves design work that's slated to begin late this year with construction commencing in the fall of 2025.

"The first phase will be completed in spring of '26, and then phase two is '27," Palmeter tells WVXU. "Phase three is '28, and phase four would be targeted for completion in 2030."

The current price tag is $18.3 million and will be funded by a combination of Greats Parks levy revenues, a capital campaign through Great Parks Forever, the park district's philanthropic partner, and grant dollars. Naming rights for the park will be part of the fundraising campaign.

"With a lead gift, the entity that provides that gift would have a naming opportunity for the park," Palmeter says.

"WestCURC [Westwood Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation] representatives participated in every meeting of the Great Parks advisory committee as the master plan was developed, and it is entirely consistent with the priorities of the Westwood neighborhood," says Greg Hand, WestCURC president, in a statement. "This plan will make the greenspace an even greater asset to the neighborhood and we believe it will draw more businesses to the area."

Great Parks acquired the site of the former estate of the late James N. Gamble in April 2021. A concept plan at that time included a nature trail, an urban ecology center and an education office, and a greenhouse and community garden. The terms of a grant used to fund the purchase require the area be used for "passive recreation," meaning the park will be largely preserved in its natural state, utilizing existing structures on the site. The funds have restrictions on new buildings or sports fields, etc.

Gamble was the son of Procter & Gamble co-founder James Gamble. The Gamble house was demolished in 2013 after a long fight between Cincinnati, the Greenacres Foundation and community members. James N. Gamble lived in the 13-room Victorian mansion from 1875 until he died in 1932.

